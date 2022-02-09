Amsterdam police take part in the STOP-DWI campaign



AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, February 11, Amsterdam Police will take part in the Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated (Stop-DWI), high visibility enforcement campaign. The STOP-DWI campaign was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.

Officials said the STOP-DWI initiative helps coordinate prevention and education about DWI through local enforcement and public information. In addition, they say to increased patrols that are dedicated to the enforcement of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws.

Although the development and implementation of STOP-DWI programs rest within the counties they say. The commissioner of motor vehicles is tasked with approving the county’s plans prior to the expenditure of STOP-DWI monies.

According to the STOP-DWI legislation, it permits each of the State’s 62 counties in establishing a local campaign program that also qualifies for the return of all DWI fines collected for alcohol and drug-related traffic offenses that may occur within its jurisdiction. The funding of this campaign is made possible by New York State and its coordinators of Montgomery County.

County officials say always make a plan to end your night safely. Check this out: