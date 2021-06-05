Amsterdam Works to Shore Up Its Crumbling Canals and Bridges

It was a wet night in April when Marlies Pinksterboer, an Amsterdam-based jewellery designer, was startled by a loud, rumbling sound. “It was as if part of a constructing had come crashing down,” she stated. “It was loopy.”

It was too darkish to see what had occurred, however when she opened the curtains within the morning she noticed that the road on the opposite facet of the canal had been cordoned off. A big sinkhole had appeared, and an vintage lamp publish subsequent to it had fallen down. A buying cart, devoured by the gaping pit, glittered within the gap.

Had it occurred throughout the day, she stated, “somebody may simply have fallen in.”

That’s when Ms. Pinksterboer began worrying in regards to the Seventeenth-century canal home she lived in. “Will that sooner or later come crashing down,” she puzzled, half critical, whereas standing on one of many historic brick and mortar partitions that line the canals in her neighborhood of Groenburgwal, one of many oldest areas of Amsterdam.