Amtrak derailment: At least 50 injuries in Montana, official says
At least three people were killed and 50 others injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, prompting rescuers to react frantically to evacuate passengers from cars, officials said.
Amtrak said eight cars of the Empire Builder train derailed at around 4 p.m. local time near Joplin, Mont., which is about 200 miles north of Helena. “There were approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members on board,” Amtrak said in a statement.
The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, and the tracks are run by BNSF Railways.
“Amtrak is working with local authorities to move the injured passengers and evacuate all other passengers,” Passenger Rail Services said in a statement.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said three people were confirmed dead.
Amanda Frickel, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Hill County, Mont., said in an interview that “well” more than 50 people were injured. He said the train was heading west when it derailed.
She said rescue teams from six counties were responding to the scene and that five hospitals were on standby to receive injured passengers. He said several medical helicopters were also parked.
“Everyone who is alive has been pulled from the rubble,” Ms Frickell said.
Officers moved the survivors to two different places and the head count was being done. Emergency responders plan to put people in hotels after seeing their medical needs.
“Every county around is helping,” said Sheriff Donna Whitt of Toll County, Mont.
National Transportation Safety Board said on twitter that it was launching a “go-team” to investigate the derailment.
Megan Vanderwest, who was visiting a friend in Seattle, boarded a train Friday night from Minneapolis, where she lives.
She was sleeping in the first car on Saturday afternoon, when she woke up.
“My first thought was that we were derailing because, honestly, I’m worried and I’ve heard stories of trains getting derailed,” Ms Vanderwest said. “My second thought was he’s crazy. We’re not going to be derailed. Like, it doesn’t happen.”
He soon figured it out. The car she was traveling in was completely on the track.
But the car behind him was tilted, the car behind him completely overturned, and the three cars behind him had “completely fallen off the tracks and separated from the train,” she said.
Speaking from the Liberty County Senior Center, where the passengers were being taken, Ms Vanderwest said she felt fortunate that she and the three others with her were not injured.
In his car, he said, it felt like “extreme turbulence in the plane.”
Montana’s attorney general, Austin Knudsen, said Montana Highway Patrol personnel were among those helping with the rescue effort. “We are praying for the safety of all passengers and crew members,” he said.
Karen Jelly, who works at Holland and Bonine Funeral Home, Havre, Mont., said the funeral home was waiting for an alarming phone call from officials. “It’s going to be very bad when we get that call,” she said.
Ms Jelly, who moved from Wyoming to Havre nine years ago, said the area was a very welcoming one.
She said that the community “rallies around people when things are bad.” Now, she said, “it’s going to be affected by this memory.”
Although derailments of Amtrak trains are rare, fatal accidents have occurred in recent years.
In 2018, three people died in South Carolina when an Amtrak train veered off the wrong track and collided with a parked freight train. That same year, a train carrying Republican members of Congress rammed a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing a passenger in the truck.
In 2015, an Amtrak train traveling at over 100 mph, twice the speed limit, collided with a curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200.
Andres R. martínezAnd Austin RamziContributed reporting.
