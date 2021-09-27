Amtrak derailment: At least 50 injuries in Montana, official says

At least three people were killed and 50 others injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, prompting rescuers to react frantically to evacuate passengers from cars, officials said.

Amtrak said eight cars of the Empire Builder train derailed at around 4 p.m. local time near Joplin, Mont., which is about 200 miles north of Helena. “There were approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members on board,” Amtrak said in a statement.

The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, and the tracks are run by BNSF Railways.

“Amtrak is working with local authorities to move the injured passengers and evacuate all other passengers,” Passenger Rail Services said in a statement.