Amtrak engineer cleared of 2015 Philadelphia derailment that killed 8



An Amtrak engineer charged with hundreds of counts of derailment in a 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia was released on Friday, killing eight people and injuring hundreds more.

A jury took just over an hour to clear 38-year-old Brandon Bostian of the causes of a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless danger – a count for each injury and death.

Bostian was in control of a New York-bound train traveling at 106 miles per hour when it spun a curve in North Philadelphia before derailing.

Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the train, a locomotive with seven passenger vehicles, was traveling at 106 miles per hour because it enters a curve where the speed limit is 50 miles per hour. Sumwalt said the engineer applied the emergency brake to the train just before the accident. The last recorded speed before the whole train flew off the rail was 102 miles per hour.

Defense attorney Brian McMonagel said after the verdict, “For seven years he wondered if he would ever get his life back. Today the jury gave him his life back.” “We have been saying from the beginning that no crime has ever been committed by Brandon here.”

He described his client as a train buff who had a perfect work record until he was distracted by throwing stones in the area just before the accident. He said those who threw stones should be brought to justice.

They were never arrested. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office accepted the case after the top Philadelphia prosecutor refused to pursue criminal charges.

Prosecutors argued that Bostian, who no longer works for Amtrak, acted recklessly to ensure the safety of his passengers, who flew from Washington to New York on Tuesday evening. The train stopped at Philadelphia 30th Street station about 10 minutes ago and headed north.

The state’s attorney general’s office said in a statement that “there is no question that the defendant was killed or injured by the excessive speed of the train he was driving,” adding that it was pursuing the case for justice for the victims and their families. . “Ultimately, the jury did not find his actions guilty and we respect the jury’s verdict.”

Amtrak has settled a জন্য 265 million accident lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.