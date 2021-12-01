AMU student’s allegation, punishment for praising PM Modi, decree to return degree

A student of Aligarh Muslim University has alleged that PM Modi is being asked to return his PhD degree from him for praising his speech. The student alleges that he is being given a general subject degree instead of the actual degree. On the other hand, the university says that it was given the wrong degree earlier due to human error, but now it is being corrected and given a new degree. The student has appealed for justice by knocking against it in the High Court.

The student’s name is Dr. Danish Rahim and according to him he has done his PhD from Department of Linguistics from Aligarh Muslim University. He was awarded this degree on 9 March 2021. He said that before that his colleague Dr. Maria Naeem was awarded this degree in November 2020. On August 4, 2021, six months after the degree was awarded, he received a letter stating that the degree awarded to you was wrong and unintentional. You earn a Language of Marketing and Advertising (LAM) degree by submitting a Linguistics degree.

Talking to the media, Danish said, “I was shocked, surprised to hear this. Then I went back five-six months and thought that why did this happen, then I have come to the conclusion that he is now getting punished for praising the PM and VC in the 100 year program of the university.

He told that “two-three days before my viva i.e. 8th February, my chairman called me and said that you are a student and you should not speak in favor and against any political party. In an interview you gave to the electronic media, your gesture shows that you are a right-wing man.”

Danish says that he became silent after hearing this. After that he had a viva. Degree awarded. After that on August 4, when he got a letter, he got upset.

Student sent letter to PM, CM, asked to get justice from university

He said, “I replied to the letter to AMU. My friend also replied. There was no hearing in my AMU, forcing me to approach the High Court. Said that “I have also written a letter to the PM, CM and Higher Authority of the country and requested them not to play with my life. Do not take the degree which I have received honestly, and do not give any such degree which is not valid. And those who are conspiring against me in AMU, action should be taken against them.”

