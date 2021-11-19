Amul gives more jobs than RIL, Adani and Tata Group, takes 2.50 crore liters of milk every day from 35 lakh farmers, know – how much is the turnover of the company Tata Group – Amul gives more jobs than RIL, Adani and Tata Group, takes 2.50 crore liters of milk every day from 35 lakh farmers, know – how much is the turnover of the company

It is interesting that the products of Amul which are being sold today from bicycles to airplanes, it was a movement at some point of time. Not many people know that Amul is not a company.

Gujarat’s Amul provides more jobs than Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Gautam Adani’s Adani Group and Ratan Tata’s Tata Group. According to its Managing Director RS Sodhi, Amul is ahead of the well-known corporate companies of the country in terms of employment. About six thousand people get work directly or indirectly in the collection, processing and distribution of one lakh milk.

Referring to the estimated number, the website of Hindi newspaper “Dainik Bhaskar” said that the Adani Group provides employment to two lakh people. Three to four lakh people get work because of Reliance. The Tata group generates employment for eight people, while Amul from Gujarat’s Anand accounts for 1.5 million people.

Not only this, Amul takes 2.50 crore liters of milk every day from 35 lakh farmers. The website further quoted Sodhi as saying, “We want to connect small farmers and herders with the market. Our aim is that they get a good price for their hard work. We are moving ahead with this intention for the last 75 years.” It is said that Amul gives 80 per cent of its earnings to farmers.

It is interesting that the products of Amul which are being sold today from bicycles to airplanes, it was a movement at some point of time. Very few people know that Amul is not a company nor does it have any owner. Since, it is a co-operative society. According to the information, at present, two out of every three people in India consume some or the other product of Amul. At present it has presence in 17 states and its products are claimed to be used by about 100 crore people.

Amul is turning to FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) after Dairy. In the year 2019, it forayed into the non-dairy segment. For example, Amul now offers edible oil, flour, potato snacks, milk-based carbonated seltzer, honey and frozen foods, while its milk, curd and butter are much-loved among the masses.

Statistics show that in 20 years, Amul’s turnover increased by 1580 percent. Its turnover in 2001-2002 was 2,2336, while in 2020-2021 it increased to Rs 39,248 crore. In this context, the total turnover of this cooperative society has increased by 3423 percent in the last 25 years.