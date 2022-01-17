Amul pays the sweetest tribute to ‘Pushpa’; Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana reacts | Amul gave a lovely tribute to Pushpa, Superstars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reacted

Allu Arjun’s latest movie, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been the discuss of the nation since its launch. The movie not solely garnered reward from critics but in addition created panic at the field workplace. Whereas Pushpa has earned over 300 crores worldwide, the movie in Hindi has crossed the 85 crore mark. It has grow to be a tremendous hit. At the similar time, now Amul India has additionally given a movie tribute.

Amul shared cartoons of Allu Arjun as ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika Mandanna as ‘Srivalli’ and Fahadh Faasil on its social media. And beneath it was written, “Have some Amullu, Arjun!”

He captioned it, “#Amul Topical: New motion drama movie is a big hit”.. To this Allu Arjun additionally commented, “Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun ️”

Beneath his Amul Topical hashtag, he shares cartoons of the most trending subjects, which is why he added Pushpa to the shoutout as this movie is what everyone seems to be speaking about.

Pushpa: The Rise is an Indian Telugu-language motion drama movie starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie has earned over 300 crores worldwide and continues to be going sturdy. The movie is directed by Sukumar. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Produced by Ravi Shankar, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

english abstract Amul pays the sweetest tribute to newest superhit movie ‘Pushpa’; Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana reacts seeing the cutest paintings.

Story first printed: Monday, January 17, 2022, 13:23 [IST]