Amul’s Friends Reunion special topical is winning the internet



The much-awaited Pals Reunion special episode aired in the present day in India and netizens can’t maintain calm. Becoming a member of the bandwagon, dairy big Amul expressed its pleasure with a Pals reunion special topical, which is now making rounds on the internet.

“A should at reunions. Have with B.R.E.A.D.” reads the topical, which options caricatures of all the Pals characters — Phoebe, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, and Joey starring at big butter chunks.

Have a look right here:

The special episode, which streamed solely on ZEE5 at 12:30 pm in India featured celebrities equivalent to David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber, Girl Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling and Equipment Harington, aside from the primary forged. The special episode premiered on HBO Max on Might 27 in the US. (Observe LIVE UPDATES right here)

The special marks the first time the forged formally reunite on display screen after 17 years since the sitcom aired its final episode again in 2004. The collection first debuted on NBC again in September 1994.

It was after months of hypothesis that the forged of the hit sitcom formally confirmed the reunion. The information hit social media when forged members concurrently posted the similar flashback image with the caption “It’s occurring” on their respective Instagram pages again in February 2020.