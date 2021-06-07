Amul’s new doodle dedicated to Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni’s The Family Man 2 is something fans would agree with





Manoj Bajypayee’s thriller internet sequence ‘The Family Man 2’ is ruling everybody’s hearts with its highly effective storyline and distinctive performances by the actors. The internet sequence has million hearts and has grabbed everybody’s consideration with its distinctive plot. Additionally Learn – Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj marriage ceremony: Amul dedicates new doodle to the stunning couple; calls it ‘Web sensation’

Actor Manoj essayed the position of Srikant Tiwari within the sequence the place he is making an attempt to strike a stability between his private {and professional} life. Within the sequence, Manoj is proven as a undercover agent who is making an attempt exhausting to save his nation from hazard. Identical to us, now even Amul is awestruck with The Family Man 2 sequence and can’t get sufficient of it. Everyone knows that Amul is recognized for its punny and witty topicals and we’re in love with it. Additionally Learn – Amitabh Bachchan will get a homecoming tribute from Amul as he returns dwelling after beating the Coronavirus

Lately, Amul has launched a new doodle dedicated to the online sequence. Within the paintings, we are able to see Manoj’s character Srikant and Samantha Akkineni’s character Raji alongside with Srikant’s spouse Suchi (Priya Mani) on the doodle. The doodle says ‘Family Ke Mann Ko Bhaaya’ and ‘Spies Up Your Life’ written on it. Amul captioned the submit, Amul Topical: Standard streaming OTT sequence. Additionally Learn – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the moment are married! Amul needs them in a cutest manner attainable – view pic

Check out the doodle:

The second season of The Family Man began streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. The sequence stars Manoj, Samantha, Priya, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and Vedant Sinha in pivotal roles.

