Amupam Kher’s mother brought a shirt for him: Anupam Kher said that his mother Dulari brings my father into the conversation for no reason

A video of Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari is going viral on social media again. In this video his mother is showing several shirts that she has bought for her son. In this video, Anupam Kher asks her about money, which she is angry about.

As usual, Anupam Kher has posted a new video with the hashtag #DulariRocks. In this video, she is seen showing Anupam Kher the clothes she bought in online shopping. Anupam asks if there are all the clothes for him? On this the mother says take whatever they like, there is nothing in the world other than them.





After this, Anupam Kher asks if he paid for all the purchases he made? Mother got angry and said – did your father give that? You give me 10-120 thousand and lakh rupees.

Posting this video, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, ‘Mom bought me some shirts. It should be a simple giving and taking process, but it is not possible with Dulari. He needs to talk about other things as well, and in the meantime he needs to mention my father unnecessarily. See and enjoy, Jai Mata Di.



Earlier, Anupam Kher had posted a video in which he was seen handing over a purse from the US to his mother and she was not happy after putting Rs 500 in it. Even though she told her mother to walk like a model with her purse, she did it in a hurry.