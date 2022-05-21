AmWager Preakness Stakes Promo Code: Get a $150 Bonus





The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby is not going to be racing on this 12 months's Preakness Stakes, as Wealthy Strike's group has its eyes on the Belmont Stakes.

Preakness Stakes 2022: Preview



The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby is not going to be racing on this 12 months’s Preakness Stakes, as Wealthy Strike’s group has its eyes on the Belmont Stakes. That implies that as soon as once more, it is going to be anybody’s race.

Kentucky Derby’s second-placed Epicenter tops the board of favorites forward of the 2022 Run for the Black Eyed Susans, carefully adopted by Early Voting and Secret Oath.

After that, Simplification, the fourth-place finisher on the Kentucky Derby, is the lone horse with higher than 10-1 odds. Fenwick is the race’s lengthy shot at 50-1. He’ll attempt to do what Wealthy Strike did and earn an unbelievable win on the Preakness.

The Preakness is the shortest of the triple-crown race at 1 3/16 miles, so this race will favor horses that get off to a good begin greater than others. Stamina remains to be necessary, as is closing velocity, however there’s merely much less time to make up for a dangerous begin at this race. The intense aspect is it’s considerably much less crowded than the Kentucky Derby, so horses can have more room to search out a lane to the lead.

Preakness Stakes 2022 Odds

Odds courtesy of AmWager. Right at time of publishing.

Put up Place Horse Coach Odds 1 Simplification Antonio Sano 6-1 2 Inventive Minister Ken McPeek 10-1 3 Fenwick Kevin McKathan 50-1 4 Secreat Oath D. Wayne Lukas 9-2 5 Early Voting Chad Brown 7-2 6 Pleased Jack Doug O’Neill 30-1 7 Armagnac Tim Yakteen 12-1 8 Epicenter Steve Asmussen 6-5 9 Skippylongstocking Saffie Joseph Jr. 20-1

Betting on the Preakness Stakes?

