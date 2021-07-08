Amy Jackson Shares Throwback Photo of Aishwarya Rai Miss World Eating on the Floor | Miss World Aishwarya Rai eating food while sitting on the ground, Amy Jackson shares throwback photo

New Delhi: British actress Amy Jackson has also been a part of many Indian films. Recently, he has shared a picture of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai on social media. This photo is from those days when Aishwarya Rai became Miss World. Seeing this picture shared by Amy, it has become viral on social media.

Picture viral in the crown of Miss World

In this picture, Aishwarya Rai is seen sitting on the ground wearing the crown of Miss World. She is eating food sitting on the ground which is considered very normal in Indian culture. It is known that Amy Jackson herself has been Miss Teen World 2009 and while sharing this picture, she wrote in the caption, ‘The Queen. This picture is always my favourite.

Both of them ate while sitting on the ground

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai is seen sitting with her mother Vrinda Rai. Both are eating together while sitting on the ground. According to a report in DNA, the picture was taken backstage at the Miss World pageant 1994 where Aishwarya Rai won the title of world beauty. Aishwarya Rai is looking very beautiful in a pink and golden sari.

This is the look of Aishwarya Rai’s mother

Talking about Aishwarya Rai’s mother, she is seen wearing a blue salwar suit. This picture of Aishwarya Rai with a dot on her forehead says a lot in itself. Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai is not very active on the work front these days. Since marriage, she has made a distance from the silver screen but in between she has been seen in some projects.

