Amy Schumer raises awareness about adult autism spectrum disorder through her husband’s recent diagnosis

Comedian Amy Schumer revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week that her 42-year-old husband, Chef Chris Fisher, has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as an adult, which is helping to raise awareness that the condition can also occur. Diagnosis is made as we age.

ASD “is a complex, lifelong developmental condition commonly seen in childhood and can affect a person’s social skills, communication, relationships and self-control,” according to the Autism Society.

“It is defined by a specific set of behaviors and is often referred to as a ‘spectrum condition’ that affects people differently and to different degrees.”

According to the healthline, autism is most often diagnosed in children around the age of five, but “high-performance” autism cannot be diagnosed until adulthood.

“Autism was seen as rare in the 1980s and 1990s, occurring in 3-7 children out of 10,000, but now autism spectrum disorder has been identified in 1 in 44 people. There are many genetic and developmental causes, but the cause is generally unknown.” Dr. Robert Diamond told Gadget Clock.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, ASD is characterized by difficulties in social interaction, such as difficulty making or keeping friends, avoiding eye contact with others, limited interest, and extreme difficulty with repetitive behavioral changes, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Some of the symptoms of autism in adults include: doing chores or playing, having a strict routine, usually speaking in a quiet place, having difficulty controlling emotions or being unable to read body language – such as facial expressions when someone is happy or sad with you. According to

“And people don’t know much about autism, they’re just like, ‘Oh [my husband] Love to count? Should we throw a bunch of straw on the floor? ‘ And I like, ‘No, actually do it, he’ll probably like it,’ “Schumer, 40, joked while talking to Ellen DeGeneres.

In 2013, the Diagnostic Manual expanded and modified the official diagnostic criteria for autism, which many psychiatrists use to diagnose mental health conditions, known as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, or DSM-5. Reported.

“The broader diagnosis of ASD has helped many atypical people understand what we have seen before as bizarre, strange, reserved, shy, withdrawn, inflexible, sensitive, ‘different’ and now the diagnosis of ASD is for them and their family, friends, co-workers and Healthcare providers provide a way to understand and accept their behavior and sometimes provide additional support, “Diamond added.

“Not everyone has to be the same. Our understanding and acceptance can protect ordinary people of any age from bullying, rejection, failure and isolation and depression.”

There is no standardized test for diagnosing someone with ASD in adults, but many healthcare professionals use the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, Second Edition (ADOS-2), per healthline.

Diamond noted that there has been little evidence of effective treatment for those diagnosed as adults, but that detecting underlying ASD can help with treatment.

“I’ve really found the best partner of all time. … He’s actually suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder and what happens when you diagnose Autism is like a superpower. Like all his behavior now is a kind of forgiveness,” Manhattan – Birth Count Dr.

“If someone tells a long, annoying story, he’ll go straight. He’ll just walk away, and then I’m still stuck there.”

