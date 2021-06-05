Amy Winehouse’s best friend Tyler James claims Sheridan Smith saved her life after overdose



Tyler James has claimed that Sheridan Smith saved Amy Winehouse’s life after an overdose two years earlier than her dying.

The singer’s best friend, 39, has mentioned that Cilla star Sheridan, 39, discovered Amy near dying after she had drunk a whole bottle of Evening Nurse and raised the alarm.

The Solar studies that regardless that Amy had been taken to hospital a number of instances, it was the one event she ended up at A&E after ingesting or taking medicine.

The Again To Black singer tragically handed away aged 27 on the 23 July 2011 after being discovered useless in her mattress resulting from alcohol poisoning.

He instructed the publication: ‘Sheridan saved Amy’s life two years earlier than she died. Sheridan was an angel who all the time did her best for Amy.

‘She would have been useless years earlier if it hadn’t been for Sheridan. I’ll all the time be grateful to her as a result of she gave me that additional time with Amy.

‘Sheridan was a tremendous friend to Amy. And Amy was to her. They each had demons and psychological well being points to face and so they helped one another by means of them. She was a real friend.’

A consultant for Sheridan has been contacted by MailOnline for a remark.

Tyler’s new e book My Amy tells the story of the icon’s troubled life after the pair met at London’s Sylvia Younger Theatre College after they had been each youngsters.

Amy and Sheridan first met in 2009 at a reside music occasion and hit it off immediately, Tyler says within the e book.

He defined how he might bear in mind the day Amy practically died ‘as if it was yesterday’ after being woken up by Sheridan at 6am who instructed him there was ‘one thing mistaken with Amy’.

He claims he discovered her washing up on the sink however her ‘eyes regarded like they had been asleep’ earlier than he requested Sheridan what Amy had taken.

Tyler says that Amy had drunk a whole bottle of Evening Nurse to assist her get to sleep but it surely contained sufficient paracetamol to kill her.

Tyler and Sheridan then known as an ambulance and she or he was taken to A&E in an ‘incoherent’ state.

He claims if Sheridan hadn’t discovered her ‘it might have been the top’.

It comes after final month grave questions on the best way music business executives handled Amy within the weeks earlier than her dying had been raised by Tyler’s new e book.

He claimed the singer was so ‘delirious and weak’ after a five-day ingesting spree that she needed to be carried on to a non-public jet in order that she might carry out in a last, disastrous tour of Europe.

Barely a month later, she was discovered useless at her house in Camden, North London, aged simply 27.

In his harrowing account of the star’s last weeks, James claimed that Amy’s administration heaped stress on her to maintain working as she battled her demons, elevating questions over whether or not they failed of their responsibility of care in the direction of the ailing star.

In his e book, which can be being serialised in The Mail on Sunday, James alleges Amy drank so freely that she was unaware even that she had arrived within the Serbian capital Belgrade for the primary live performance in a 12-date tour.

He believes she was handed a glass of wine by Raye Cosbert, her reserving agent, simply earlier than occurring stage regardless that she was taking Librium, an anti-anxiety drug to curb seizures introduced on by her alcohol abuse.

Shortly afterwards, the singer was jeered by the viewers over her shambolic efficiency, the final earlier than her dying on July 23, 2011, from alcohol poisoning.

James additional alleges that Ms Winehouse, whose property after her dying was valued at £4.25 million, was instructed by her administration workforce that she wanted to fulfil her tour contract as a result of she ‘wanted the cash’.

Recalling how he watched her being carried on to the plane on June 19, 2011, he writes: ‘The day of the present, the boys actually picked Amy up off the couch, as a result of they had been instructed to, and put her within the automotive. She was barely acutely aware.

‘I sat subsequent to her considering, ‘That is so mistaken’. We received to Luton airport, the place the personal jets fly from, handed our passports out by means of the window at safety and Amy stirred. ‘The place are we, T?’ ‘The airport, Ame.’ She mentioned nothing, rolled her eyes, tutted and pulled the hoodie she’d been sporting for the final 5 days again over her head.

‘She was so delirious and weak, the boys had to assist her on to the airplane, arms round her, guiding her up the steps.’

Recalling the moments earlier than her final gig, James writes: ‘I needed to go to the bathroom and once I got here again Amy had downed a glass of wine.

‘I understand how it’s going to have occurred – she would have been satisfied she wanted one to carry out and argued with Raye till she received it. If I had been there I’d’ve stepped in, as you can’t drink on Librium.

‘Raye held her by the hand and helped her up the metal steps behind the stage. I used to be standing within the wings like I all the time did. This time I used to be crying, dreading what may occur subsequent.’

James doesn’t recommend that Mr Cosbert was conscious that Ms Winehouse was taking the medicine.

He says that the singer, who gained popularity of hits together with Rehab and Again To Black earlier than lurching into drink and drug dependancy, was determined to not go on the tour and wished to work on one other album as an alternative. He asserts, nevertheless, that she was satisfied that she wanted the cash.

He writes: ‘She positively did not wish to do it. ‘Why cannot they anticipate me to put in writing one other album so I’ve truly received one thing to say? Folks should be so bored of Rehab – I do know I’m.’

‘The subsequent day she began ingesting, a full-blown relapse, and she or he drank for 5 days. Every single day administration got here spherical, and daily they’d inform me I wanted to get her to cease ingesting.’

Mr Cosbert did not reply to a request remark however a supply near Amy’s administration agency, Metropolis Music, mentioned shortly after her dying: ‘Amy actually wished to do the exhibits. It wasn’t a gruelling tour… She’s a grown girl – it was her determination.’

He mentioned a warm-up gig in London went nicely and described her addictions as ‘stepping ahead and stepping again. You hope that the conventional begins overtaking the dangerous bits.’