Amyra Dastur Birthday Special: Being Fashionably Fabulous Is Her Mantra All Day, Everyday (View Pics)



Amyra Dastur celebrates her birthday on May 7. The gorgeous beauty who has appeared in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films is a delight to watch onscreen. Besides this, she’s also a millennial fashion gem who’s always churning hit style outings. With 2.9 million followers on Instagram, the actress’ unique sartorial choices is what sets her apart from the herd. A designer’s muse and a stylist’s dream, Dastur’s fashion sensibilities is indeed wow. A sneak peek into her wardrobe and we are sure you’ll not get disappointed. Amyra Dastur’s Spinning an Enchanting and Sassy Vibe in All Black and Ruffles!

A model turned actor, Amyra is someone you can take style cues from. Right from channelling boss lady vibes, flaunting traditional outfits to having a causal style day, there’s something for every mood in her closet. Having said that, her personal fashion resonates with her confident persona. Indeed, she’s the one who can pull off any silhouette with sass and class. And as she turns a year older today, we take a look at her sartorial outings that are fab. Amyra Dastur: I Am Happy To See Where My Career Is Going.

In Rocky Star!

In Shantnu & Nikhil!

In Drishti & Zahabia!

In Bhawnarao!

In Antithesis!

In Yas Couture x Elie Madi!

In Sonam Parmar Jhawar!

In Nikhil Thampi x RSVP!

In Beach City!

In Zara!

That’s it, guys! From thigh-high slits, flowy dresses to edgy fits, the actress’ style is surely to be bookmarked. Well, she is definitely someone who should follow trends, as she believes in bring a trailblazer. Happy Birthday, Amyra Dastur. Rise and shine!

