An accident took away the captaincy of IPL from this player, may soon become the captain of Team India!

New Delhi: Team India’s batting batsman Shreyas Iyer had to lose the captaincy of IPL due to an accident. Not only this, this player also lost the opportunity to play T20 World Cup 2021 for India. Shreyas Iyer was almost certain to be selected in the T20 World Cup 2021, but an accident took away his chance to make it to the top 15 of the T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer has been kept in the list of reserve players along with fast bowlers Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Not selected in top 15 of T20 World Cup

If one of the top 15 players of the T20 World Cup (T20 WC) is ruled out of the tournament due to injury, then it is possible for Shreyas Iyer to get a chance. Let us tell you that during the limited overs series between India and England in March this year, Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury, after which he underwent surgery and was out of the field for several months.

The captaincy of IPL was also snatched away.

Delhi Capitals made Rishabh Pant the captain of Delhi in the absence of Shreyas Iyer in the first phase of IPL. And now despite Shreyas Iyer’s recovery, Delhi has retained Rishabh Pant as the captain.

may soon become the captain of team india

Mumbai’s 26-year-old batsman Shreyas Iyer started his international cricket career for the Indian team in the year 2017. Talking about the captaincy, Iyer was appointed as the captain of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) team in IPL 2018. After this, in IPL 2020 last year, the team of Delhi Capitals traveled till the final. In this context, it would not be wrong to say that he is the main contender for the captaincy of the Indian team after the World Cup 2023.

T20 World Cup ticket also lost

Talking about the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has replaced Shreyas Iyer in the T20 World Cup. Due to the injury of Shreyas Iyer, the opportunity to play the T20 World Cup was snatched from him. Suryakumar is almost certain to get a place at number 5 in the batting order. At the same time, Rishabh Pant can bat at No.

When will the T20 World Cup start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 will start in the UAE from October 17. 16 teams will participate in this tournament. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B match between Oman and Papua New Guinea, in which other Group B teams Scotland and Bangladesh will take on each other. Group A consists of Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia. Round 1 matches will run from October 17 to October 22. The top two teams from each group will move to the Super 12 stage starting from 23 October. The first semi-final will be held on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. The second semi-final will be played on November 11 in Dubai. Reserve days have been kept in both the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be played in Dubai on November 14. A reserve day has also been kept for the final.