An acclaimed playwright undercover and a return to the stage

Greek masks in ancient theater were both practical and ritualistic; They allowed actors to switch roles and genders, and also allowed an immortal squeak to emanate from a face that exceeded mortal with artificiality. From African masks in theater and dance to Tibetan masks in ceremonial traditions, to the Commedia dell’Arte masks in 15th-century Italy, masks were thought to evoke an almost supernatural power in the actor. But masked theater is now rare in the West, and the special talent of most New York actors is that they can make us believe they are revealing themselves fully while they are actually masked from a role. So, two weeks ago, we sat in the audience in real masks, in reverent silence, watching the actors’ naked faces once again, feeling the incredible heat of communal theatre.

It felt miraculous to finally be together again in the audience, and it was also — if I’m being completely honest — a little weird and unfamiliar. There was a time when many of us thought we’d cuddle down for a few months, maybe learn a new hobby or two, and neatly get back to doing what we used to do before. In my case, he was writing the play and was in the rehearsal room. I know I’m not the only one in the theater community that feels strangely disorganized now; The quarantine itself was terrifying but there was a glacial clarity about it; At least one knew what to do – one stayed. Now that theatre, dance, and music (our secular New York City worship rituals) are back, there’s celebration, and, I guess, a sense of oddly floating — in a landscape that should feel like home.

If I were to guess a return to the theater would have a knife-edged clarity, as if I could walk into the door of my childhood home and see where I left off, the hot mug still on the table where I left it. – I was mistaken. The liquid in the mug needs to be heated. Mirrors need to be dusted. Can we still recognize our faces in the same mirrors we are used to using, to confirm our identity in the eyes of the people we trust and work with?

i doubt That, right now behind our masks, some of us are still not ready to smile. How to return to life after a long illness, as an individual, or as a theater community, or as a political body, especially when there is no clear return to health? And how to accept loss, change, seismic lag?

When I recently met colleagues at the theater, most of whom I hadn’t seen in 18 months, we all asked the masked, partially revealed, simple question, “How are you?” Hovering with new weight. I didn’t know whose marriage had broken up in the past year and a half; or a teen going through a mental health crisis; or lost a parent, an aunt, a cousin, a spouse; who were suffering from covid for a long time; who may not be able to pay the rent. So to ask “How are you?” Doesn’t seem like a small thing anymore. We trusted our eyes above our masks to make the connection. And then the theater went dark, the curtain lifted, and we rejoiced in the impeccable actors who gave us all their artistry. If actors have always been that avatar we can’t express, they seemed even more so now.

I think we all want to return to our old rehearsal rooms, studios and offices with confidence and sparkling smiles; But for some of us, right now, a half-smile is a more accurate expression of our emotional states. We are learning work in progress together again. Incomplete, masked and hopeful. As we slowly take off our masks over the coming months, let us be gentle with each other. Let us be patient as we re-learn the beautiful, and act once more automatically, smiling face-to-face.

Sarah Ruhl is a playwright, essayist and poet living in Brooklyn. His new book is “Smile: The Story of a Face” published by Simon & Schuster.