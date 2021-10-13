An actor with a mustache can never be a star – the director said after seeing Anil Kapoor, then called the office and clarified

Anil Kapoor had told in an interview that after seeing him, director Manmohan Desai had said that he is an actor and can never become a star. However, later he called the actor to the office.

Anil Kapoor has worked in many hit films in his career. He started his career with the film ‘Woh 7 Din’ released in the year 1983 and this film also proved to be a super hit. Recalling those days, the actor said that it was only after the first film became a superhit that people started comparing me with Amitabh Bachchan. After that, I started getting scared as to what was happening.

Anupam Kher, the host of the TV show ‘The Anupam Kher Show’ had asked the question, ‘Manmohan Desai sahab had said that an actor with a mustache can never be successful. On what did he say this?’ Anil Kapoor says, ‘I have been a big fan of Manmohan Desai Sahab. Amitabh Bachchan sahib used to do films with him, so we also felt strange after hearing that he signed Jackie Shroff.

Anil Kapoor says, ‘I thought he did the wrong casting. He used to tell me that you are an actor, but you cannot become a star. Because I had a mustache and my career was just starting. I said okay sir, now the matter is on my heart. I said that it tells who is a star or not. After the release of the film Ishwar, he called me to his office and praised me a lot. I really became his fan. He said that my son is making a film, but later that film could not be made.

Wanted to do a film with Sanjay Dutt: Anil Kapoor had told, ‘I came to know about Rocky so I went to Mehboob Studio and gave audition. Because Sanjay Dutt was starting his career and the film was also big. But that role was later given to Gulshan Grover. I still regret not being able to do that role. The same happened with another role which was later bagged by Jackie Shroff.