An Dowded Sail Around New York Harbor

So she did what she often does: She offered a kind of prayer for the character. And Linda replied. “It was as if he told me, I got it,” said Ms. Dowd. “There’s something about that experience that was sacred.”

Winning an Emmy four years ago has changed the scope of her career somewhat. She is now offered roles like “Mass” instead of auditioning. But she still lives in the same Chelsea apartment where she raised her kids, and her concern is still for work rather than celebrity trappings.

“My wish is to keep it very simple. Because work is always work,” she said. “And that’s where the focus should be.”

As the boat passed through the financial district, Mr. Horvath invited her to the helm where she turned the wheel with a practicing hand. With the motor off, the boat was moving at 7 or 8 knots, into the bay and towards the Statue of Liberty. But once the boat cleared the southern tip of Manhattan, the wind picked up and the boat enlisted to a startling degree. “Okay, I’m going to make someone sea sick,” she said.

The sailors prepared Ms. Dowd to change course. “Do you remember the name of change in the wind?” Mr. Horvath asked him.

“No, dear,” she said.

It was settling, he told her. Putting his hand on his hand, he turned the wheel and the boat became straight in the water. Ms. Dowd sailed back and forth for the next hour, making a wake through New York Harbor, the city skyline behind her. The water made her feel, she said, “completely relaxed and interested.”