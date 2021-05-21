An Early Fascination With Caves Leads to a World Stage

Kabage Karanja had considered one of his earliest and most profound experiences when, as a teenage member of Hodari Boys, a youth mentoring membership, he camped within the Suswa Caves, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya.

It was a particular reminiscence for Mr. Karanja, now an architect, partly as a result of “I keep in mind waking up in the midst of the evening,” he mentioned, “and there was a Maasai warrior simply standing there, watching us sleep.”

He was additionally fascinated by the concept that people’ first forays into structure occurred in caves, so when he, Stella Mutegi and Balmoi Abe (who has since left their partnership) began their very own agency, they named it Cave_Bureau.

This week Cave_Bureau will grow to be the primary Kenyan agency to make its debut on the Venice Structure Biennale with the exhibition “Obsidian Rain” within the central pavilion.