An Ethiopian Road Is a Lifeline for Millions. Now It’s Blocked.

AFAR, Ethiopia – The road, a 300-mile strip of tarmac that cuts through some of the most inhospitable terrain on the planet, is the only way to access a conflict-torn region where millions of Ethiopians are threatened with famine .

But it’s a fragile lifeline, fraught with dangers that have made the road barely passable for aid convoys trying to get humanitarian supplies to the Tigray region, where local fighters are fighting the Ethiopian army. for eight months.

Aid workers say the main obstacle is an unofficial Ethiopian government blockade, enforced through obstruction and intimidation tactics, which effectively cut off the road and exacerbated what some are calling the world’s worst humanitarian crisis since a decade.

A rescue convoy heading to Tigray came under fire on the road on July 18, forcing it to turn around.