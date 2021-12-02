An Ex-Journalist, a Philosophy Major and the Mad Scramble for Video Game Consoles

“I grew up playing video games. Everyone wants to be the protagonist of a video game, “said Matt Svider, who quit his job as a journalist last month and now lives in his apartment in New York City. . “The villains in this story are resellers who hire both personal and online bots.”

Buying a game console this season has been particularly difficult this year. Retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop, by taking a page from Amazon, in many cases make the first console available to payers to be part of their membership programs. Even so, paying around वर्षा 200 a year to Best Buy for a subscription doesn’t guarantee that buyers will get a console. So above all, consumers are following people on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Discord for suggestions and updates on which stores may have items in stock or which may suddenly become available on the website for console purchases. Then there is the race to overcome the bots.

For months now, Victoria Garza, a 23-year-old medical student from Harlingen, Texas, has been working tirelessly to find her prize: a limited-edition hello-themed Xbox. She follows Discord’s channel and Twitter accounts which alerts her when the console is in stock. She has informed her parents of her credit card, so that when the console becomes available they can purchase an Xbox for her if she is at work. When the store opens, her dad goes to the local gamestop every morning to check if there’s anything there.

She said her frustration with the futile console effort so far is growing. If she found one, she said, “I’ll just cry.”