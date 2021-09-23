An experiment to stop online abuse in Germany

“We have zero tolerance for hate speech and support the objectives of NetzDG,” Facebook said in a statement.

Twitter, which received nearly 833,000 complaints and removed nearly 81,000 posts during the same period, said most of those posts did not fit the definition of illegal speech, but still violated the company’s terms of service.

“Threats, abusive content and harassment all have the potential to silence individuals,” Twitter said in a statement. “However, such regulation and legislation has the potential to silt free speech by encouraging regimes around the world to enact legislation as a way to suppress dissent and legitimate speech.”

YouTube, which received about 312,000 complaints and removed about 48,000 content in the first six months of the year, declined to comment other than to say it complies with the law.

According to researchers from Reset and HateAid, organizations that track hate speech online and insist on stricter laws, the amount of hate speech has become increasingly apparent during election season.

The groups reviewed nearly one million comments on far-right and conspiratorial groups in nearly 75,000 Facebook posts in June, finding that about 5 percent were “highly toxic” or violated online hate speech laws. The groups found that some of the worst material, including messages containing Nazi symbolism, had been online for more than a year. Of the 100 posts reported to Facebook by groups, about half were removed within a few days, while others remained online.

The election has also seen a wave of misinformation, including false claims of voter fraud.

Annalena Barbock, the 40-year-old Green Party leader and the only woman among the top candidates to replace Ms Merkel, has been the subject of far more abuse than her male rivals from other parties, including sexists. According to the researchers, abuses and misinformation campaigns.