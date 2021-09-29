An Expert in Short and Deadly Movie Thrillers Jumps to TV
Mehdi, the quiet, collected thief at the heart of the French Netflix series “Ganglands,” is haunted by the death of his brother. Gilt oversees Mehdi’s decisions as he becomes embroiled in a violent brawl between rival drug smugglers.
And yet we know nothing about that lost brother. The show does not reveal how he died. There are no convenient explanations or provocative flashbacks.
“We wrote those scenes, but we thought we shouldn’t underestimate the audience,” said series director and co-creator Julien Leclerc, speaking in French on a recent video call from Paris. “It’s not a bad thing to always leave the story behind the fantasy to explain.”
And that’s why his movies have one of the lowest BMIs in the action business: He cuts the flab. Since his debut, the 2007 sci-fi thriller “Chrysalis” (running time: 1 hour 34 minutes), he has built a reputation as a director of efficient, no-nonsense rides. Even when she’s like Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 2019 movie “The Bouncer” (also 1:34) or Olga Kurilenko in the 2021 Netflix movie “Sentinel” (good to go at 1:20) Lands international names, Leclerc resists the temptation to give them more dialogue, more performances or more fights.
The question was, could Leclerc’s formula work in the four-and-a-half hours of “Ganglands,” which premiered on Netflix last week?
Sami Bouzilla, whose turn as Mehdi in the series was his fourth outing with the director, didn’t need convincing.
“It was love at first sight – we were on the same wavelength, we had the same perspective,” said Bouzilla, a popular big-screen leading figure in France whose performance in the film “A Sun” won her 2021. Earned the Caesar Award for Best Actor.
“We both love these silent, understated characters, there’s a little rough around the edges, and I love their aesthetic,” he said. “Julian’s trademark is his artistic direction – there is a rhythm, there is a sound, and there is a silence. There are moods and emotions but the characters find it difficult to express them, so they act on them.”
There may be a reason this “show, don’t tell” approach, somewhere between Jean-Pierre Melville and Clint Eastwood’s, Leclerc’s harsh style, needs little translation: There are few subtitles to discourage those allergies. His films have done so well internationally for Netflix that the company, which historically only licensed Leclerc’s films for streaming, for its 2020 feature, “Earth and Blood” (1:20) Signed on as the primary distributor.
Leclercq’s work can feel like a single locomotive moving on straight rails—the entire plot of “Earth and Blood” boils down to an extended showdown between a sawmill owner and dealers who are involved in a burglary theft. Looking for. However, with its extended parameters, the “Ganglands” engine can pull a few more cars.
As always, the core of the story is simple: Shanez (Sofia LeSafrey) is kidnapped after he and his girlfriend, Liana (Tracy Gotos), steal drugs from the wrong man, and only Shanez’s uncle, Mehdi, can help free him. . But now there is room for human weaknesses and interpersonal dynamics – and even hints at back stories – that Leclerc usually shuns.
Hamid Hlioa, the show’s co-creator and co-writer, said, “We quickly came to the idea of a family tragedy, very much in the mold of a Greek tragedy, that connects all the characters.” Just a way to avoid thinning a film. “We wanted to focus on stress, action, and family.”
“Gangland” certainly operates on a larger scale than is typical for Leclerc. But Netflix confided that he could be as efficient in six episodes, rather than slamming tightly into an hour and a half, and approached him with the idea. The director was interested in the challenge.
“I think all filmmakers today have fantasies of tackling a series,” said Leclerc, 42, a sly, brash man with tattooed knuckles. “For the audience, they’re really exciting. I’ve seen ‘True Detective’ five times, ‘Breaking Bad’ three times.”
Still, Leclercq and Hlioua were conscious that bloat would be a constant threat. “Often when there are eight episodes you feel like you can get rid of one or two,” Helios said. “That’s why we wanted to hold on to the audience from the very beginning and not let go until the last episode.”
In French, the series has the same title, “Breakers”, as the Leclerc film from 2015, known in the United States as “The Crew” (1:21). In both, Bouzilla, 55, plays the stone-faced, charismatic leader of a stolen ring, but they are not the same characters and the story lines are unrelated.
“We tried to enhance every aspect,” Leclerc said. “‘The Crew’ was established in a suburb of Paris and consisted of Kilo Coke. Now we’re in Brussels and in the port of Antwerp, a hub for drugs coming from South America, and we’re now with Kilo No, but dealing with tons. The bad guys are more powerful.”
In their feature work, keeping productions lean has been the key to maintaining the crispness of their pacing and aesthetic. He recalled shuddering when Van Damme came with the entire team for Leclerc’s 2019 film “The Bouncer.”
“I told myself – and he knows that, I told him – that he was going to be a pain in the butt, his world was going to be a pain in the butt, his crew was going to be a pain in the butt, and if he was my If I don’t listen, I can mess up the film,” Leclerc said.
He took Van Damme aside and told him to drop all that showbiz stuff; it worked.
“In the middle of shooting he told me, ‘I’ve learned to love making movies again – I was a star, now I want to be an actor,'” Leclerc said. “That was the biggest compliment I could give.” (Van Damme is, in fact, extraordinary.)
Leclercq’s attitude towards celebrities has not changed. But the fact that the script allowed for some humor had room for some occasional chitchat—absent from Leclerc’s features, perhaps because it eats up precious seconds. This is especially evident in the scenes between Mehdi and Liana, a rookie criminal who is three decades younger than him and as smart as he is cool.
“I’m a big fan of the Luc Besson movie ‘Leon: The Professional,’ so we dreamed about a pairing that had a generational conflict, a culture clash,” Leclerc said.
It helped that the real-life relationship between Bouzilla and Gotos reflects a similar dynamic, minus bullets.
“I’m at the beginning of my career, it’s been about 30 years or something,” Gotos said. “Liana is learning, and so was I: I was investigating how he would position himself in relation to the camera, how he organized his performance.”
For his next project, Leclerc is once again pulling off the shootout that has served him so well. He is in preproduction on the biopic of French Formula 1 champion Alain Prost, with a focus on his rivalry with Ayrton Senna in the 1980s and early 90s.
He explained that cars are one of Leclercq’s great passions. If ‘Ganglands’ is renewed, maybe that could make room for some chasing.
