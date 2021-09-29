An Expert in Short and Deadly Movie Thrillers Jumps to TV

Mehdi, the quiet, collected thief at the heart of the French Netflix series “Ganglands,” is haunted by the death of his brother. Gilt oversees Mehdi’s decisions as he becomes embroiled in a violent brawl between rival drug smugglers.

And yet we know nothing about that lost brother. The show does not reveal how he died. There are no convenient explanations or provocative flashbacks.

“We wrote those scenes, but we thought we shouldn’t underestimate the audience,” said series director and co-creator Julien Leclerc, speaking in French on a recent video call from Paris. “It’s not a bad thing to always leave the story behind the fantasy to explain.”

And that’s why his movies have one of the lowest BMIs in the action business: He cuts the flab. Since his debut, the 2007 sci-fi thriller “Chrysalis” (running time: 1 hour 34 minutes), he has built a reputation as a director of efficient, no-nonsense rides. Even when she’s like Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 2019 movie “The Bouncer” (also 1:34) or Olga Kurilenko in the 2021 Netflix movie “Sentinel” (good to go at 1:20) Lands international names, Leclerc resists the temptation to give them more dialogue, more performances or more fights.