An Extended College Football Playoff Seems Inevitable
Rubber stamps remained closed on Tuesday.
University leaders, who once expected him to extend the college football playoffs, had already canceled their visits to a Hilton hotel near Chicago. Instead, after the top leagues cut each other down over the summer, the future of the playoffs remained in flux on the day some hoped would be the equivalent of the signing of a treaty in college sports.
How long the direction of the playoffs will remain unsettled is difficult to predict. However, the hunch among many executives is that the most likely outcome is the one they’ve been contemplating for months: expansion, eventually.
As monolithic as college sports are at times, tribalism in the industry can lead the day for a while. Last year, the Power 5 conferences were briefly divided over whether to play football during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the debate over expanding the money-printing playoffs from its four-team format is fueling a more narrow posture and shape-shifting as college football looks to an even more prosperous future.
There is no guarantee of the deal. But history and math suggest that this gap may eventually go down as an untidy race toward a settlement for more football and more money, even as there are concerns about the athletes’ health and the demands of the times.
Everything from automatic qualifiers to where playoff games should be played has been debated. Executives have weighed in at least 63 different scenarios, with more recent focus on a 12-team format that will invite hundreds of millions of dollars more in television money each year.
“I don’t think there’s any conference that has said it’s not in favor of an extension; the question is whether and working through the issues,” said Mike Eresco, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, whose 2021 headliner is seventh-place Cincinnati. Is.
“Can you end up on four and not extend?” she added. “It’s possible, but I think there is speed.”
Aresco’s league, which will lose Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston in the Big 12 Conference before the end of 2024, has reason to expect just as much. Although the playoff’s executive director, Bill Hancock, always cautioned that expansion was not certain, several other officials spent weeks suggesting that the playoffs were on a glide path toward a 12-team format.
Then came a surprising period of convention reorganization, with planned movements and all manner of acrimony in the larger Southeastern convention from July 12 to July 2025 in Oklahoma and Texas. Still, many officials believe that three factors – cash, competition and the calendar – skewed this decade toward ever-expanding playoff territory.
The toughest, and most distinctive, of those ideas lies in arithmetic: A 12-team format will almost certainly make the college football playoffs a mightier financial force than the NCAA’s Division I men’s basketball tournament. Although the NCAA is so complex that it has Robert M. Gates, a former Pentagon chief who is leading the effort to rewrite its constitution, it still loses more than $870 million from television rights associated with the coming season’s men’s basketball tournament. earner of.
ESPN’s current college football deal, a 12-year deal for more than $5.6 billion that expires after the 2025 season, covers three playoff games per season. Executives estimated that a revamped playoff with 12 teams and 11 games in a season would fetch more than $1 billion a year in television rights. Navigate, a sports business consultancy, has gone on to estimate that such an expanded format would bring the playoffs more than $2 billion in annual revenue, which includes tickets and sponsorships.
There is also an element of competition on the field in the minds of sports leaders.
Just 11 universities have appeared in the playoffs since the 2014 season replaced the Bowl Championship Series, and most conferences have always or regularly been ousted from college football’s biggest games. None of the teams from the so-called Group of 5 Leagues – American, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference – have made it to the playoffs.
“Having only four teams in the CFP is a broken system,” George Kliwkopf, the first-year Pac-12 commissioner, said in an interview at Ohio Stadium this month as Oregon upset Ohio State, who won last season’s national title. had played in. The game after winning the Big Ten Championship.
“The way it’s set up, it’s designed – and I don’t think that was on purpose or fatalistic – but it was designed for the rich to get rich,” said Klivkopf, which expanded in June. The extension proposal is about to go public. helped slow its approval. “If you’ve been invited to CFP in the first few years, it makes recruiting easier, which makes it easier to go back to CFP, which makes recruiting easier, and that’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
(Oregon, now ranked No. 3 in an Associated Press Top 25 poll, reached the first playoff championship game, but hasn’t even made a Pac-12 team semifinals since the 2016 season.)
But Kliavkoff is right that many fans complain about seeing the same team over and over again, even though the closest Clemson coach Dabo Swine may come in this season’s playoffs as pregame commentator. And at the end of the day, conferences are marketing and event planning juggernauts that react to focus groups and the prospect of big television ratings.
Officials also have time – months, at least – to work out a strategy and soothe hurt feelings and return themselves to the glide path they saw in June. The change in format, which takes effect after the conclusion of the ESPN deal, could happen a year or two from now; A deadline is still months away, even if the playoff leaders want a swift turnaround, Hancock said.
Indeed, depending on Criterion and Spinmeister, power brokers could still act faster than in 2012 to replace BCS, the commissioners, many of whom now see retirement as their successors, work at the negotiating table. He spent six months bickering over what officially became the playoffs.
Almost everyone in just about the same playoffs is now looking for ways to expand.
#Extended #College #Football #Playoff #Inevitable
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.