An Extended College Football Playoff Seems Inevitable

Rubber stamps remained closed on Tuesday.

University leaders, who once expected him to extend the college football playoffs, had already canceled their visits to a Hilton hotel near Chicago. Instead, after the top leagues cut each other down over the summer, the future of the playoffs remained in flux on the day some hoped would be the equivalent of the signing of a treaty in college sports.

How long the direction of the playoffs will remain unsettled is difficult to predict. However, the hunch among many executives is that the most likely outcome is the one they’ve been contemplating for months: expansion, eventually.

As monolithic as college sports are at times, tribalism in the industry can lead the day for a while. Last year, the Power 5 conferences were briefly divided over whether to play football during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the debate over expanding the money-printing playoffs from its four-team format is fueling a more narrow posture and shape-shifting as college football looks to an even more prosperous future.

There is no guarantee of the deal. But history and math suggest that this gap may eventually go down as an untidy race toward a settlement for more football and more money, even as there are concerns about the athletes’ health and the demands of the times.