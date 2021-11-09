An Indigenous Canadian Director Channels Traumatic Memories Into Film



Although Beans’ struggles are particularly relevant to her time and place, they are likely to resonate with anyone who has raised a teenage girl – or who has one. When Beans practices rudeness in front of her bedroom mirror, smiling proudly when she finally curses, it’s still impossible not to notice dolls and stuffed animals in her bureau. And when a tough old girl encourages Beans to hurt herself, any viewer will be so frightened that she will be invulnerable to the pain caused by others.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never heard of the Oka Crisis,” Deere said, adding that the character’s coming of age is “indicative of where we are now in a confusing, undesirable world.”

An incident during the filming strengthened the scene. Mohawk protesters shot “beans” at several places where historic events took place, including the Honoré Mercier Bridge, which was blocked during the crisis. It was there that the stone-throwing struggle was recreated in the film. When deer shooting began in 2019, the structure was partially closed for maintenance. But some drivers, she said, assumed the film crew had blocked the route.

“They were beeping and shouting at us and restarting their engines,” Deer said, adding that residents in a car started shouting racial slurs. Thirty years after the Oka crisis, she said, “the same kind of moment was played out.”

To show that it does not distort the historical background, Deere used archival footage throughout the film, in one case involving the actor among the Mohawk protesters in a 1990s news clip. “No one remembers it being so violent, so negative, so traumatic,” Gélinas said, describing the audience’s reaction in Canada, where the response to “Beans” was overwhelmingly positive.

Although the Oka conflict ended with the expansion of the golf course in September 1990, disputes over land rights continue. But in Canada’s cultural sphere, local people’s concerns are being addressed, said Jesse Vente, president of the Canada Council for the Arts and executive director of the Indigenous Screen Office in Toronto. (The organization supports original film projects but does not contribute to the financing of “Beans.”)