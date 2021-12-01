An Integration Plan Leads a Student to a New School: ‘His Whole Life Changed’



One thing that struck me in Sarah’s article was that many parents opted out and chose to send their children to suburban schools, which are permitted by state regulations. Why didn’t you go that way

Updated December 1, 2021, 10:42 AM ET

My children’s mother came to me in the middle of summer and said, “I want to enroll Charles in some suburban high school so that he can get a good education.” I talked to him about it and he said, “I don’t care where I go.”

So I thought, “Well, what’s going to happen? The school has a history of poor performance according to specific academic test standards. But that history is no longer relevant, because, now, it’s a completely different school coming to the program. “

But in fact, the whole of Southern Minneapolis took their children and put them somewhere instead.

So there was no change in the student body, which I noticed in the first week. I pick him up from school for the first time and I see all these kids coming out, and finally he comes out and I say, “Hey, are there any more white kids in your school?”

He says, “I’m the only blonde boy in some of my classes.” And I said, “Hey, that’s interesting.” And then when I read the Times article I realized that there are only 13 blondes.

What did you find fascinating about North High? Or, in my estimation, were you nervous?

I was in the summer, but now, I’m so excited. His whole life changed. He comes home every day and he is happy and he is engaged and he tells me about everything that is going on. He loves every one of his teachers. He is excellent. This is a different person who comes through the door every day after school.

I was afraid it would be another miserable year. And academic is just one factor. The component of social and emotional learning is – or more important, than pedagogy. I think when you have different people around you, who can teach you different ways and ideas, you get a lot out of it.