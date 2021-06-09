An Interview With Hito Steyerl About Her Pompidou Center Show

If any artist could make sense of this sense-defying interval, it might be Hito Steyerl: poet laureate of digital dislocation and social upheaval.

In her video installations, essays and lecture-performances, the German artist has dismantled the boundaries between the web and one thing known as “the actual world,” probing how digital applied sciences bleed off the display into battle zones, monetary markets, actual property developments and public sale homes. With bitter humor and a deft mixture of high- and low-res imagery, Steyerl has underscored the violence and absurdity that outcomes from melding human life and information — therefore the brutal irony of her designation, in 2017, as “No. 1” on a kind of arbitrary record of “the 100 most influential individuals in artwork.”

The exhibition “Hito Steyerl: I Will Survive” was proven final yr on the Düsseldorf museum K21; it’s now on view, after a delay, on the Pompidou Center in Paris, operating by July 5. “I Will Survive” is Steyerl’s most important European exhibition but, and alongside along with her most famed earlier works, it debuts “SocialSim,” a brand new set up nodding to the pandemic and police violence. Right here, animated cops infect each other not with a novel coronavirus however with matches of dancing — which actually did occur 500 years in the past, through the infamous Dancing Plague of Strasbourg.

Although her work is relentlessly topical — different movies in “I Will Survive” evoke the lacking “Salvator Mundi,” and the commonalities of the style label Balenciaga and right-wing populism — Steyerl has at all times introduced a profound ambivalence to bear on new applied sciences. Her skepticism appears to be like extra legitimate than ever after the numerous months we’ve spent in entrance of our screens, and in a current dialog, condensed and edited beneath, Steyerl instructed me about why we must always perceive our plague yr as much less of a disruption than an acceleration. (We spoke through video hyperlink, and Steyerl appeared in entrance of a superb Zoom background of pink flowers.)