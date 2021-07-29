An Interview With New Pac 12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff

There is a lot about the current proposal that we like. But there are also issues that need to be addressed before signing the proposal. I think the news about Texas and Oklahoma will delay this process.

You explained this week how, in the future, the conference will make all “football-related decisions with the combined objectives of optimizing CFP invitations and winning national championships”. What is it going to look like in reality?

The majority of successes on the football field or an undefeated season or a season with a loss fall on the schools. Which coach do you hire? What is your recruitment policy? All that.

On the sidelines – although these are significant margins – the conference can be influential and useful. I think these mostly boil down to a few issues like planning. Do we make late-season programming decisions that showcase teams or prioritize teams that have the best way to make a playoff invite happen? Rethinking the way we build our divisions so that we don’t have a three-losing team playing against an undefeated team in our league?

Every decision we make at the conference is subject to discussion. There are no sacred cows.

Athletic directors have all individually agreed to move away from parity and focus on invitations to playoffs and championships, even understanding that their individual schools might be at a disadvantage in a particular year or week, but realizing that it is. important for the conference to be back in the playoffs and win championships.

The Pac-12 network did not meet expectations. Can you imagine a time when the league could just say, “This has been a debacle, and we’re going to do it all?” Or do you still see it as a long-term game for the conference?

I think it is unfortunate and unfair to call the network a debacle. What is true with the network is that it produces amazing content, and it produces a lot of it. They produce 850 live events; the next closest conference-owned network produces a little over 500 events, and the next one exceeds a little over 400, so we’re outperforming our competition and producing content.