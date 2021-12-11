An investment of Rs 100 in this scheme of Post Office can provide an amount of more than 15 lakhs, understand – complete calculation

Investing in the post office is considered the safest. Its savings plans give you good returns. If you are also making an investment plan, then here information is being given about one such scheme. It gives you high returns for less money. In this, you can start investing even with 100 and get lakhs in just a few years. Let us know about this special scheme as well as how you can get more than 15 lakhs in it.

Invest in post office RD scheme

Post Office Recurring Deposit or RD Deposit Account is a scheme in which you can invest a maximum amount of Rs. It gives you high interest rate on a nominal deposit. In this, you can start investing with as little as Rs 100 and there is no limit on the maximum investment, you can invest as much as you want.

Under this scheme, the account is opened for five years. Whereas banks allow opening of a recurring deposit account for six months, one year, two years and three years. In this, the interest rate on the money deposited every quarter is calculated according to the annual interest rate and it is credited to your account with compound interest till the end of the quarter.

how much interest do you get

Under this scheme, 5.8% interest rate is given on recurring deposit schemes in the post office. This rate has been implemented from 1st April 2020. Explain that the Government of India sets interest rates for all its small savings programs every quarter.

How to get more than 15 lakhs

If you are investing Rs 100 per day, then you have to open three accounts of Rs 100 each under this scheme. Or you can open a single account for Rs 10,000. On which the return of 5.8 percent will be given and you can invest in it for 10. On which you will get more than 15 lakh rupees.

10,000 per month investment

interest 5.8%

Maturity 10 years

Maturity amount after 10 years = Rs 16,28,963

Tax on Post Office RD

If the deposit exceeds Rs.40,000, 10% annual tax is applicable. Under this scheme, like FD on RD, exemption is given under Form 15G.