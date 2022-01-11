An investment of Rs 333 in this scheme of Post Office will give you an amount of Rs 8.22 lakh, know how

Investing in put up workplace small financial savings schemes provides you extra returns than a financial institution. Many advantages similar to tax advantages and insurance coverage advantages are additionally given on investing in these schemes. Aside from this, in a number of years, you additionally get extra funds. If you are additionally pondering of investing in these schemes, then right here is such a scheme for you, which will give you an amount of greater than 8 lakhs in 5 years with much less investment. Allow us to know about this particular scheme of the put up workplace…

What’s this put up workplace scheme?

This put up workplace scheme is Senior Citizen Financial savings Scheme (SCSS). It carries an annual curiosity of 7.4 per cent, which will be payable in the primary occasion from the date of deposit on thirty first March/thirtieth September/thirty first December and thereafter, on thirty first March, thirtieth June, thirtieth September and thirty first December. This scheme comes with a maturity interval of 5 years. You may make investments a minimal of Rs 1000 in this, whereas you can make investments a most of Rs 15 lakh in this scheme. A lump sum deposit must be invested in it. Below this scheme, curiosity is exempted beneath the Revenue Tax Act 80C.

Who can open account

Below this scheme, any Indian citizen, whose age is between 50 and 60, can open an account or individuals youthful than this may open an account beneath it. There may be an choice to open a single account in addition to a joint account. The utmost amount that may be invested in one account is 15 lakhs. Your entire amount deposited in the joint account will be attributable to the primary account holder solely.

curiosity on this scheme

Curiosity is paid on quarterly foundation and is relevant from the date of deposit until thirty first March/thirtieth June/thirtieth September/thirty first December. If the curiosity payable each quarter just isn’t claimed by the account holder, then no extra curiosity will be accessible on such curiosity.

on account closure

This account will be closed at any time of opening. If the account is closed earlier than 1 12 months, no curiosity will be payable and if any curiosity paid in the account will be recovered from the principal. If the account is closed after 1 12 months however earlier than 2 years from the date of opening, an amount equal to 1.5% will be deducted from the principal amount. If the account is closed after 2 years however earlier than 5 years from the date of opening, an amount equal to 1% will be deducted from the principal amount. In case of demise of the account holder, the account will earn curiosity on the fee of PO Financial savings Account from the date of demise.

Find out how to get 8.22 lakh rupees

If a senior citizen saves an amount of 10,000 each month in this plan with a each day financial savings of Rs 334. So in a 12 months he will have a complete deposit of 1,20,000. That’s, in 5 years, he will have 600,000 lakh rupees. After this you can make investments a lump sum amount of 6 lakhs in this scheme. After this you will get Rs 8.22 lakh on maturity of 5 years. Through which the entire curiosity return will be Rs. 2,22,000.