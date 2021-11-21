An investment of Rs 6000 every month in this plan of LIC will get you 28 lakhs, know how and when you will get the amount?

If you are looking for a better investment, which can give you a good fund in the future, then this news can be useful for you. Many plans are offered by LIC from pension to life security, in which investors invest as per their convenience. One such scheme is LIC Jeevan Pragati Policy, in which good profits can be found by investing. In this plan, you are also given a risk cover.

who will benefit

Anyone who is an Indian citizen can invest under this scheme. Anyone above 12 years can invest in it. The maximum age to invest in this is 45 years. In this, you have to invest for a minimum of 12 years, which can be invested for a maximum of 20 years.

Accident Benefit & Disability Riders

In Life Insurance Corporation of India Jeevan Pragati policy, you also get death benefit on regular premium payment, which gets increased every 5 years. This amount depends on the number of years your policy has been active. 100% of the Sum Assured (Basic Sum Assured) will be paid after the death of the policyholder. Wherein, on the death of the policyholder pays 125% for 6 to 10 years, 150% between 11 to 15 years and 200% between 16 and 20 years. For accident benefit and disability riders, you have to invest a little extra.

How to get 28 lakh rupees

If you invest Rs 6,000 per month in Jeevan Pragati Yojana, you will get Rs 28 lakh after closing benefit. For this, you have to invest in this scheme for 20 years. If you want investment, you can also invest Rs 200 per day in this policy.