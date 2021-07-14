An M.L.B. Game Will be Called Entirely by Women

Rizzo was in high school in Colorado in 1993 when his accounting teacher brought a television into the classroom so they could watch the Rockies’ first game. Later that same year, Gayle Gardner became the first woman to broadcast a televised game between the Colorado and the Cincinnati Reds.

It took almost three more decades before broadcasters put together an all-female team.

“Having the first female label is something that’s happened in my career,” said Newman, “and it’s something that I recognize as very important. But we also want to make sure that even though we get all of those firsts , we are not the last either. “

Newman, who grew up in Georgia listening to Jim Fyffe on Auburn’s football radio shows, called minor league baseball games on the radio for six years and was part of the first all-female show of a minor league match alongside Suzie Cool for a 2019 Red Sox Salem Match. A year later, Newman became the voice of the Orioles radio shows.

On June 22, Newman played a national game between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics on YouTube on June 22, which went so well that it became the genesis of the plan to form a broadcast team. entirely feminine. According to Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer, the plan is to make all-female booths a more regular feature of the games and add a diversity of backgrounds and women of color.

“It’s very important, and we have diversity on this one,” he said, referring to Rizzo, who is of Cuban descent and speaks Spanish. “We have a very diverse group of players and a diverse fan group, and we want the fans to be able to relate to the people in the booth and our people in the booth to be able to relate to the people on the pitch. “

The main pioneer of female broadcast in baseball is Suzyn Waldman, a regular analyst for the Yankees radio shows since 2005. She made her first radio game in 1992 between the Mets and the Houston Astros, and in both. years, she announced televised matches.