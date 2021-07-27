An Obsession With Secrets – The New York Times

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

Before visitors enter many tech company offices, they have to sign a (digital) pledge not to gossip about what they hear or see there. Religious leaders in the United States have entered into legally binding agreements not to discuss in detail their online worship collaboration with Facebook. And Amazon demanded that testers of revealing body-scanning technology not reveal anything about the experience.

Non-disclosure agreements like these have become must-haves for many influential people and institutions who wish to keep secrets, sometimes for understandable reasons and sometimes for horrific reasons. Non-disclosure agreements and similar legal agreements have been used to cover sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

NDAs are certainly not limited to the tech industry. But the power of the big tech companies and the popularity of their products make their attempts at forced secrecy particularly dangerous because of how the NDAs prevent the public from fully understanding how these companies shape the world.

The use of nondisclosure agreements, including in mundane or routine circumstances like visiting a technical office, is ironic in an industry that promotes openness and transparency. Facebook says it values ​​free speech, but that might keep you from talking about the grapes you ate in the company cafeteria.