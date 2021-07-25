Entertainment

An Old Man Called Riteish Deshmukh Gunda, Actor Gave Him this reply video Gone viral q | The old man called Riteish Deshmukh a goon in front of everyone, the actor gave this answer in return

25 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
An Old Man Called Riteish Deshmukh Gunda, Actor Gave Him this reply video Gone viral q | The old man called Riteish Deshmukh a goon in front of everyone, the actor gave this answer in return
Written by admin
An Old Man Called Riteish Deshmukh Gunda, Actor Gave Him this reply video Gone viral q | The old man called Riteish Deshmukh a goon in front of everyone, the actor gave this answer in return

An Old Man Called Riteish Deshmukh Gunda, Actor Gave Him this reply video Gone viral q | The old man called Riteish Deshmukh a goon in front of everyone, the actor gave this answer in return

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is a great person and he gave proof of this in one of his videos recently. In this video, the actor was called a goon by an elder, after which the actor responded lovingly to that elder’s talk.

The old man called Riteish Deshmukh a goon in front of everyone, the actor gave this answer in return

file photo

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Man #Called #Riteish #Deshmukh #Gunda #Actor #Gave #reply #video #viral #man #called #Riteish #Deshmukh #goon #front #actor #gave #answer #return

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment