An Olympic Track Built for Speed Is Already Producing Records

TOKYO – The clock stationed just past the finish line flashed 10.60 seconds and the letters “NEW OR”, meaning “new Olympic record”, when Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won the women’s 100 meters on Saturday night .

Thompson-Herah not only retained the Olympic 100-meter title she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but she did so by shattering Florence Griffith Joyner’s 1988 record. (Thompson’s official time- Herah in the record book is 10.61.)

A day later, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs clocked an even more impressive time – 9.80 seconds – to win the men’s 100m, becoming the surprise winner of the race to supplant Usain Bolt as the fastest man. of the world. Jacobs was little known before setting off to the fastest time in an Olympic final by a man not named Bolt.

Both runners beamed after their races. But it was also the case of an anonymous character dressed in a shirt and pants in a seat overlooking the track: Andrea Vallauri, international director of Mondo, the supplier of the Olympic track.