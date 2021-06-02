An ongoing Apple Card outage may keep you from making payments



The Apple Card is experiencing an outage as we speak that may have an effect on your capability to make payments, handle your card, and see latest transactions, in accordance with Apple’s standing web page. Interruption in service seems to have began at 6:17AM PT as we speak and remains to be ongoing over two hours later.

Apple’s bank card resolution is managed nearly solely by the built-in pockets app in iOS, the place customers can repay their bank card invoice, see latest transactions, and make payments by Apple Pay. Apple says that every one customers are affected by as we speak’s outage, although it’s not clear if each person will expertise the entire doable points the corporate has reported.

We’ve reached out to Apple for extra info and can replace if we be taught extra or the outage ends.