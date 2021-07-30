An San Won Her Third Gold Medal. Detractors Are Criticizing Her Haircut.

SEOUL – South Korean archers have been a dominant force, winning all women’s team competitions since the event was first introduced at the Seoul Games in 1988.

In Tokyo on Friday, An San, 20, won gold in the women’s individual competition, beating Russia’s Elena Osipova, 6-5. This is her third gold medal at the Games, after South Korea’s victories in the women’s and mixed team events this weekend. An also broke a 25-year-old record last week when she scored 680 in the individual qualifying round.

Despite An’s achievements on the international stage, some South Korean social media users attacked her – not for her performance at the Olympics, but for her short haircut.

Thousands of online commentators have accused her of being a feminist, a word that often has more radical connotations in South Korea, where some people associate the label with hatred of men.