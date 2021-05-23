Ana Becomes First Named Storm of Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Atlantic Ocean recorded its first named storm of hurricane season on Saturday after a subtropical storm developed northeast of Bermuda, the Nationwide Hurricane Heart stated.

The storm, Ana, developed effectively earlier than June 1, when hurricane season begins. It was the seventh 12 months in a row {that a} named storm developed within the Atlantic earlier than the official begin of the season.

After creating as a subtropical storm on Saturday, Ana transitioned right into a tropical storm on Sunday morning, due to a change in its wind movement.

Early on Sunday, the storm had winds of as much as 40 miles per hour and was transferring northeast at 14 m.p.h. For Tropical Storm Ana to turn into a hurricane, it will want to succeed in wind speeds of as much as 74 m.p.h., which isn’t anticipated to occur, the Hurricane Heart stated.