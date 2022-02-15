Anand Ahuja defends himself against tax fraud from shipping company sonam kapoor supports husband

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja has been in controversy over allegations of tax fraud leveled by the shipment company.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s husband and businessman Anand Ahuja has landed in controversies over the tax fraud case. A US-based shipment company has accused Anand Ahuja of forgery by the businessman. Since this allegation, there has been an argument between the shipment company and Anand Ahuja. While the company has accused Anand of fraud, Anand has also shared his bad customer experience with the company.

Anand Ahuja defended himself against allegations of tax fraud and invoice manipulation after lashing out at a shipping company for poor customer service. Anand first tweeted about the matter last month, and responded to the company after being accused of misrepresenting the price of sneakers to save tax money.

Sonam Kapoor is also seen supporting husband Anand Ahuja in this matter and for this she took to Twitter. She wrote, “Bad customer service is shameful.”

Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning. — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) January 26, 2022

Anand, a well-known sneaker-head and founder of veg non veg sneaker stores, was the first to tweet, “Does anyone know of a person in MyUS? The company is rejecting the action of the official papers. They do not handle the goods properly, do not even accept formal paperwork and refuse to give reasons behind doing so. On this tweet of Anand, the company first made a tweet apologizing for the inconvenience and advised to take the help of the company’s customer service specialist or live chat.

The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. (2/3) — MyUS.com (@MyUS_Shopaholic) February 1, 2022

Reacting to Anand’s tweet, the company wrote, ‘This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policy or wrong handling of the item, as stated in the tweet. Mr. Anand Ahuja had misquoted the price of the sneakers he bought on eBay so that he would have to pay less customs service and tax.

You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees. — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) February 11, 2022

Not only this, the company has also accused Anand Ahuja of submitting wrong invoices. To which Anand got furious and tweeted, ‘You should look at your baseless allegations once. You refused to validate PDF invoices and bank statements. So that you can charge me more and charge me late fees by keeping my luggage for longer time.

Let us tell you that Sonam and Anand tied the knot in the year 2018. Sonam and Anand keep visiting Delhi, Mumbai and London due to the break front and are enjoying their married life. Soman Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK Vs AK. On the other hand, if we talk about Sonam’s upcoming project, she will now be seen in ‘Blind’.