Anand Kannan dies of cancer: Tamil actor Anand Kannan dies of cancer at the age of 48 – Tamil actor Anand Kannan dies of cancer at the age of 48

Video jockey Tamil actor Anand Kannan has died at the age of 48. Anand had been battling cancer for some time. Anand had bile duct cancer. He was a popular face on TV in the 90’s and 2000’s. Tamil actors and their fans have mourned Anand’s death on social media.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who was working with Anand in the Tamil film ‘Saroja’, tweeted confirming the news of Anand’s death. Sharing a picture of happiness, he wrote, ‘Very good friend, not a great person. My condolences on the demise of Anand Kannan.



Apart from actress Gayatri Raghuram and Ashok Kumar, fans have also expressed grief over Anand’s death on social media. Anand started his TV career in Singapore. He then started working as a video jockey for Sun Music TV in Chennai. In 2008, she made her acting debut in the Tamil film Saroja. He has since appeared in several films.