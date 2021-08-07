anand-mahindra-decided-to-gift-xuv-700-to-neeraj-chopra-after-winning-gold-in-tokyo-olympics-Tokyo Olympics: After winning gold, Neeraj Chopra demanded XUV700, Anand Mahindra gave this order

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and gave India a medal for the first time in the track and field event. After his achievement, he is getting congratulatory messages from all over the country and awards are also being announced for him. In this episode, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has also decided to gift XUV700 to people on their demand.

Actually, Anand Mahindra had also made a tweet on Neeraj’s history on Twitter yesterday. In this tweet, he shared his photo and poster of Bahubali film, describing Neeraj Chopra as Bahubali. On this, a user asked Mahindra to give the XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra.

In response, Anand Mahindra wrote in another tweet that, ‘Absolutely…it will be my personal privilege to gift the XUV700 to the Golden Athlete of the country.’ Tagging two executives of his company, Vijay Nakra and Rajesh Jejurikar, he wrote that, you should have an XUV700 ready for him (Neeraj Chopra).

Anand Mahindra is constantly in the news for gifting cars to Indian players. He also gifted Mahindra’s Thar to T. Natarajan and Mohammad Siraj, who debuted for India on the Australia tour. Recently, even after PV Sindhu won a medal, there was a demand to gift her a Thar. To which Mahindra had said that Thar is already present in Sindhu’s garage.

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honor to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

It is worth noting that on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra, while creating history in the Tokyo Olympics, gave the country a gold medal after 13 years. Before him, India got the only gold in the individual event in 2008 by shooter Abhinav Bindra.

On the other hand, if we talk about the total gold medal, then this gold of Neeraj is India’s 10th gold in Olympic history. Earlier, apart from Neeraj and Bindra, India has got 8 gold medals in hockey.





