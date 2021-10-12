Anand Mahindra gave business tips by sharing a video of a dog in a unique way such comments came on social media

Anand Mahindra, one of the country’s top industrialists, often draws people’s attention towards specific issues by tweeting in a special way on social media. His topics for commenting are very unique, and there are plenty of people’s discussions on it. Due to this, this issue remains shadowed for several days on Twitter and other social media platforms.

On Tuesday, he comments on a video by photographer Clayton Cubitt on Twitter. Sharing this video, Clayton Cubitt wrote that “Sometimes the only thing stopping you from progressing is your attachment to the previous conceptual framework.” by retweeting this video Industrialist Anand Mahindra writes, “There is no better way to show our addiction to the habit… The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free….”

Many people have commented on this tweet about his business. Ravish Jha@ravishjha A user by the name wrote, “That’s right sir! It is so important to see things as not to see them through the prism of prejudice and pre-condition. It is essential for all walks of life. I think it should have super power. It is not decided how to train our brains for this.

Anand Mahindra often tweets like this. Sometimes they tell about two brothers who pick up garbage, who became stars overnight, and sometimes they reminisce on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s video of a tiger bathing in a bathtub.

Before this, he had given his views on the opinion of astrologers on the American election, on the other hand, he makes a topic of discussion by commenting on semolina pudding with hot tea. They give special gifts to encourage new players in cricket, and sometimes they start remembering the bygone time from Lucky Ali’s ‘O Sanam’ video.