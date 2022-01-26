Anand Mahindra gifted SUV to a person who made a car out of junk, came in the eyes after the video went viral

Anand Mahindra said, “His vehicle will be part of all types of car collection in Mahindra Research Valley and will continue to inspire us to be resourceful.”

Mahindra & Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra has once again kept his promise. A month ago, he took to Twitter to promise a person a new Bolero in exchange for a car made of ‘jugaad’. Anand Mahindra has kept his promise and gifted the person a new Bolero.

Last month, a video of a scrapped vehicle made by Dattatreya Lohar of Devastre village in Maharashtra went viral on social media. Made from scrap, the vehicle had auto-rickshaw tires and a two-wheeler engine. This video was then shared fiercely on social media and the person who made the car was highly praised.

Even Anand Mahindra could not stop himself from sharing this video. Then he praised the ability of that person. Also, in view of the safety hazard, he had promised to gift the new Bolero to the person. He tweeted and said that this vehicle inspires us to be ‘resource rich even in less resource’.

Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful. https://t.co/AswU4za6HT pic.twitter.com/xGtfDtl1K0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

At the same time, now after fulfilling the promise made to Dattatreya Lohar, he tweeted on Tuesday. In this tweet, he also shared some pictures of the new Bolero gifted to Dattatreya. He wrote, “I am glad that he has accepted our offer to replace his car with a new Bolero. Yesterday his family got a new Bolero and now his car belongs to us.”

People on social media have praised Anand Mahindra for keeping his promise. Many users called him big hearted. One user said, "It is inspiring to do something innovative for people in India, your work is really amazing."