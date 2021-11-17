Anand Mahindra kept his promise to the young man who made IRON MAN suit from junk, got admission in Mahindra University

Anand Mahindra first shared the story of love in September. Then without any training, Prem took up making Iron Man suit using scrap material.

Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for delivering on his promises. Anand Mahindra, who is active on social media, has proved it once again.

Anand Mahindra had promised the young man who made Iron Man’s suit out of junk that he would help him in his studies. Fulfilling his promise, Anand has got the young man enrolled in Mahindra University. He himself has given information about it by tweeting. He said- Remember our young Indian Iron Man Prem of Imphal? We promised to help him get an engineering education and I am happy to share that he has reached Mahindra University in Hyderabad. Thank you Indigo for taking such good care of her.”.

Actually Prem had reached Hyderabad by Indigo flight. That’s why Anand Mahindra thanked him too. Anand Mahindra first shared the story of love in September. Without any formal training, Prem had managed to make Iron Man’s suit using scrap materials. Many others including Mahindra were influenced by his work. Mahindra then shared a video that showed a baby girl wearing a suit, similar to the one worn by Tony Stark in Marvel films.

Then Anand Mahindra wrote – “I am amazed and impressed by Prem’s ambition and skill”. Mahindra then assured Prem and his sister to help him in studies. A few days later, his team managed to get in touch with Prem. After which Prem got admitted to Mahindra University to study engineering in Hyderabad.

Prem’s video was first forwarded by actor Javed Jaffrey to Anand Mahindra. After which Mahindra’s tweet attracted the attention of many people towards Prem. At that time Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also went to meet Prem and promised him full support.