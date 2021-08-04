Anand Mahindra made a promise to Neeraj Chopra PM Modi said on the phone showed the pani of Panipat

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. On this, businessman Anand Mahindra has promised to give a gift to Neeraj Chopra. Let us inform that Neeraj is the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics for India. Anand Mahindra has said that he will gift Mahindra XUV700 to Neeraj.

Actually, earlier a Twitter user Ritesh Jain told Mahindra on Twitter that he should do this. Replying to Jain, Mahindra tagged two executives of the auto company and asked them to keep an XUV700 ready for Neeraj Chopra. Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Yes, of course. It will be an honor for me to give a XUV7OO to our Golden Athlete.”

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honor to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Neeraj Chopra over the phone and praised him for not letting injuries and breaks hinder his performance. Modi told Neeraj Chopra, “Congratulations to you Neeraj. You made the nation happy on the last day of our competitions at the Olympics.”

Chopra replied, “I wanted to do well, winning a gold medal is a big deal. I got the support and best wishes of many people. The Prime Minister then jokingly referred to his hometown Panipat and said, “Panipat has shown the water. ”

He said, “You had to work hard for a year because the Olympics got delayed due to the Kovid-19 lockdown. You also struggled with a shoulder injury (2019). You did amazing against all these odds, it was only because of hard work. ”

#WATCH | During a phone call, PM Narendra Modi congratulates javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won #Gold medal at #TokyoOlympics today pic.twitter.com/rGwiTJmx4U — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Chopra admitted that it was not an easy task for her. He said, “It was very difficult sir.” Modi also talked about Chopra’s confidence which was seen by all during the Olympic finals but the Prime Minister said that he had seen it before the Games.

He said, “The day I spoke to you, I saw the confidence in your face.” Neeraj Chopra said, “I just wanted to give my 100 percent. ”

Modi told Chopra that he had inspired the younger generation with his achievement. The Prime Minister said, “You have inspired the younger generation. We have done well in those games in which we are generally not good. Sports are very important for the country. It is a proud moment for your family. ‘ He said, ‘I will meet you on August 15. Many congratulations ”





