anand mahindra reacts to twitter user demanding thar for pv sindhu after bronze medal win in tokyo olympics know what is his answer

PV Sindhu created history in Tokyo on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She became the first woman from India to win medals in consecutive Olympic Games. There was an influx of people congratulating him for getting India a medal. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also congratulated PV Sindhu by tweeting. On congratulating him, some Twitter users commented that PV Sindhu should be given Mahindra’s famous car ‘Thar’. Anand Mahindra gave a funny reply to one such Twitter user.

Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter for India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu on winning the bronze medal in the Olympics, ‘If there was an Olympics of mental strength, Sindhu would have come on top. Think how determined they played the game after the demoralizing defeat and won. It was only after his tweet that there was a demand to give Thar to Sindhu. After this, Anand Mahindra, retweeting a user’s tweet, wrote, ‘He (Sindhu) already has a Thar in his garage.’

He also shared the picture of the last Olympics i.e. 2016 Rio Olympics. In this, women wrestlers Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu are seen riding Thar. PV Sindhu won the silver medal in the Rio Olympics. It is also written in the picture that Mahindra has gifted ‘Thar SUV’ to PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik.

If there were an Olympics for mental strength, she would be on the top of the podium. Think about how much more resilience & commitment it requires to rise above a demoralising defeat & give it your all… You’re still our Golden Girl @pvsindhu1 https://t.co/ji9jxAjdeM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2021

She already has one in her garage… https://t.co/Be6g9gIcYh pic.twitter.com/XUtIPBRrmi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2021

Rio Olympic silver medalist and world champion PV Sindhu won the women’s singles bronze metal on August 1, 2021 by defeating 8th seed Bing Xiao of China 21-13, 21-15 in straight games. With this she became the first Indian woman player to win medals in two consecutive Olympics. Anand Mahindra announced on Twitter in 2016 that his company would gift a new car to the Indians who won medals in Rio.

It is known that whenever an Indian player brings glory to the country, Anand Mahindra gives him some gift from his side. Perhaps this is the reason why people keep demanding such gifts for the players in front of them. Anand Mahindra has also gifted Thar to the cricketers who performed better in the series against Australia.





