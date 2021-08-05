Anand Mahindra Tweet Viral On Victory Of Male Hockey Team In Tokyo Olympics People Started Making Such Demands

Indian men’s hockey team created history by winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. After winning hockey after nearly 41 years, there is an atmosphere of celebration in the whole country. Let me tell you, this match was with Germany for the bronze medal of the Indian hockey team. The team performed brilliantly and defeated Germany 5-4. Fans as well as celebrities are congratulating them by tweeting on the victory of the Indian hockey team.

Businessman Anand Mahindra tweeted on the victory of the Indian men’s hockey team, writing, “I am suddenly color blind. This bronze looks like gold to me.” People are commenting a lot on this tweet of Anand Mahindra and giving their feedback. Also some people from Anand Mahindra Indian team victory But there are also unique demands.

A user named Aditya wrote, “What do you say? One Mahindra SUV each to all the staff and team members. A user named Kuldeep Sultan wrote, “Mr Mahindra, I know you are generous to the players. You also give gifts to deserving players. Got a gift for our hockey team too? This will help us get a gold medal in the next Olympic Games.”

I have suddenly become colour-blind. That Bronze looks golden to me… #ChakDeIndia #TokyoOlympics2020

https://t.co/0FHbNrtnA1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2021

A Twitter user named Radical Talks wrote, “Sir are you excited to sponsor something for Hockey India now? Just curiosity, I hope hockey gets flooded with sponsors and money after this great performance. It’s a great day for India’s national sport.”

A user named Viswanathan wrote, “Sir, it would be great if you encourage all the hockey players as well as the sports staff by gifting them a suitable vehicle on the day of their return to the country.”

A user named Chetan wrote, “Sir, after winning the test series against Australia, you announced the Thar jeep for the cricket players. Please encourage hockey players also by giving them gifts.

A user named Harry Singh wrote, “Kindly announce Thar as a reward for the team like you did for the cricket players for winning the series in Australia.”





