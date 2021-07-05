Anant Ambani Appointed Director Of RIL’s 2 New Energy Entities

In the annual meeting of Reliance on June 24, Mukesh Ambani announced new companies for clean energy.

New Delhi. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, is now focusing on clean energy. He has made his younger son Anant Ambani the director of two solar companies of Reliance.

Announcement of new companies

Anant Ambani has been made the director of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy. According to media reports, in the annual meeting of Reliance on June 24, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, announced new companies for clean energy. For this, a fund of 60 thousand crores was announced. Now Anant Ambani has been appointed as the director of both the companies.

Anant Ambani on the board of Jio Platforms

According to the report, Saudi can invest up to $ 20 billion in this Aramco company. Last year, Anant Ambani was placed on the board of Jio Platforms. Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani are already included in this board.

Anant Ambani got all this responsibility

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is only 26 years old. He was placed on the boards of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar on 21 June 2021. In February 2021, he became a board member in the Reliance Oil to Chemical business. In March 2020, he was also placed on the board of Jio Platforms.

At the same time, his elder brother Akash Ambani is 29 years old. He joined the board of directors of Jio Platforms in 2019. He also joined the board of Saavn Media in April 2018. In October 2014, he was placed on the board of Reliance Retail Ventures along with Reliance Jio Infocomm.