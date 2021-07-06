Anant Ambani Joins Clean Energy Mission Companies As Director

Mukesh Ambani has entrusted a big responsibility to younger son Anant Ambani by making him a director of two companies of clean energy.

New Delhi. The responsibility of Clean Energy Mission of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has now been handed over to his younger son Anant Ambani. Anant has been appointed as the director of two solar companies of the group. Earlier in February 2021, Anant was appointed as the director of the oil to chemical business.

new company announcement

On June 24, at the Reliance AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced a new company for green energy. For this, a fund of Rs 60 thousand crore was announced and Anant was appointed as the director of both the companies of Clean Energy.

Anant also included in the board of Jio Platforms

The head of Saudi Aramco has also been included in the board of directors of Otusi Business at the annual general meeting held last month. It is being told that Saudi Aramco can invest up to $ 20 billion in this company. Last year, Anant was inducted into the board of Jio Platforms. Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani are already included in this board.

Akash Ambani joined the board of directors of Jio in the year 2019. In April 2018, he was inducted on the board of Saavn Media. In October 2014, he was inducted into the boards of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures. Similarly, Anant was inducted into the boards of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar in June 2021. In February 2021, he became a board member of the Oil to Chemical business. In March 2020, he was inducted into the board of Jio.